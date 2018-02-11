Ashley Graham Hits the Beach in Low-Cut One-Piece Swimsuit

Ashley Graham is the embodiment of beach chic! The supermodel showed off her enviable curves in a white one-piece in her new Instagram, while repping her line of body-inclusive swimwear.

Staring directly into the camera, the America’s Next Top Model judge shows off her expert “smize” while rocking the plunging swimsuit in addition to red statement earrings, layered necklaces and beachy waves.

The Sports Illustrated model has been vocal about body acceptance both in and out of the modelling industry for years, calling out those in the media who call her a “plus size” model at a March press conference.

While promoting her book, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty & Power Really Look Like, Graham pondered, “Does any woman really just come in and say, ‘I’m a plus-size woman’?”

She added, “Maybe as a defense mechanism or maybe as a way to kind of cope with fitting into society but…I just think it’s divisive.”

Reducing women to a size, however, Graham says “isn’t really getting us any farther in life.”

Despite these frustrations, however, she’s still happy to see the direction the fashion world is headed. “I think what’s really great is the fashion industry has really said, ‘You know what, we’re about inclusion right now,’” She continued, “We’ve had the body era. We’ve had the waif era, now here we are in the inclusivity era and it’s race, it’s age, it’s gender, it’s size.”

Although Graham preaches body acceptance, she has also been criticized for appearing to lose weight at times, which critics have called hypocritical.

Addressing those issues, Graham explained, “My weight is going to go up and down but, also, nobody can dictate what I’m doing.” She noted, “I’m a true size 14, I’m happy with my body, nobody has dictatorship over who I am.”

Despite the haters, Graham is going to keep pushing her message forward through the clothing line she just debuted.

“I’m ready to come out with a line of clothes that’s affordable, that’s for all sizes. The beauty of being a curvier girl is that we’re all shaped so differently,” Graham said months prior to the release.”But it’s sad because I really think there’s a lot of designers who do go up to a size 22, 24 but buyers are not buying them because they don’t think we’re gonna come in and buy it.”

Graham confessed, “So, it’s a vicious cycle, and I don’t know where it starts and stops … all I know is I’m talking about it and there are some designers who have been very open.”