Ashlee Simpson Gives Update on Sister Jessica Simpson in Midst of Difficult Pregnancy

After Jessica Simpson said her kids are the “only thing getting her through” her difficult pregnancy, her sister Ashlee Simpson says she’s doing just fine.

“She’s doing good,” Ashlee told Entertainment Tonight of Jessica at Clive Davis’ 2019 Pre-Grammys Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday. “She’s doing great.”

The 34-year-old singer, who attended the party with husband Evan Ross, said that even she was alarmed after her sister shared the now infamous photo of her severely swollen foot last month.

“I don’t know where we were but I was like, ‘Are you OK?!’” she said with a laugh.

The two were helping to celebrate Ross’ mom, the legendary Diana Ross, who was honored at the Grammys with a 75h Diamond Diana birthday performance. Simpson and Ross both named Diana as their favorite Motown artist, with Ross recalling his favorite memories from past Clive Davis parties.

“Clive’s party is amazing,” Evan said. “It’s probably my favorite night of all. I’ve been coming here since I think I was 12 years old. And one year I think I jumped on a table and started singing one of the songs.”

Jessica Simpson didn’t appear to have quite as glamorous a Grammy weekend; the 38-year-old mom of two shared a photo of herself having trouble squeezing in between two parked cars with her baby bump.

“Tight squeeze but I’m pushin’ through,” she jokingly captioned the photo.

Last week, she took to Instagram to open up about her 5-year-old son Ace Knute and 6-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew.

“The one thing that gets me through this pregnancy is knowing I will get another one of these cuties,” she captioned a photo of the two kids hugging on their way to school.

She revealed earlier in the week that her pregnancy has been riddled with “sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis,” leading her to “walk out a lot of anxiety.” She also said she has been struggling with insomnia.

Simpson and husband Eric Johnson, who married in 2014, announced in September that they were expecting their third child. The announcement came a few months after she admitted to having “baby fever.”

The baby on the way, a little girl, will be named Birdie. Simpson revealed the name choice when sharing photos from her baby shower, in which a neon sign read “Birdie’s Nest.”

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images