Ariel Winter Shares Sultry New Instagram Photo

Ariel Winter is a genie in a bottle in her latest Instagram post.

The Modern Family star, 20, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sultry Polaroid photo with her nearly 4 million followers. The photo shows Winter wearing a low-cut bronze top, her dark brown locks cascading over her shoulders as she glances into the camera.

“Genie in a bottle,” Winter captioned the image, utilizing the emojis for genie and bottle.

The 20-year-old Modern Family actress recently announced that she is taking a break from classes at UCLA to instead focus on her budding acting career.

“I do love UCLA, but at the moment I’m taking a break from it so I can continue to pursue my career and also try to have a little bit more of a life because I’ve been so busy,” Winter told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere for her new film, The Last Movie Star. “That’s really it at the moment. But I think education’s really important. I love being there. I love learning. I will continue to keep learning.”

With Modern Family ending after its next season and with Winter taking time away from school, she hopes to focus on a film career.

“Really anything that comes my way that speaks to me or feels rights, something, a new character I haven’t done before,” she explained. “I’m pretty open. I like doing different things. I like trying things, so for me, it’s really whatever happens.”

Recently, the character of Lil McDougal in The Last Movie Star caught her attention, the film originally premiering at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

In just released scenes from the movie, the actress’ character gets a phone call that she’s late for work as a guy that she seems to have taken home from the night before tries to convince her to stay in bed.

As she climbs out of it and head to get her shorts, her backside clad in a pair of black underwear can briefly be seen before the clip ends.

In a separate clip from the film, Winter is seen taking a bubble bath with her leg in the air and glass of wine in her hand.

The Last Movie Star stars Burt Reynolds, Winter, Clark Duke, and Chevy Chase. It was written and directed by Adam Rifkin (who also directed the 1999, Detroit Rock City) and was originally titled Dog Years.

Despite wishing to pursue her acting career, Winter says that as of late she’s been intentionally trying to stay out of the spotlight except when necessary.

“I think the key to doing that is to try to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible unless you’re doing something that you want people to see,” she said of navigating Hollywood. “Having every little aspect of your life in the public eye is really hard because it leaves more room for criticism and I just want to live.”