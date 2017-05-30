Ariel Winter Reveals Memorial Day Bikini Photos In Cave

Ariel Winter is feeling quite patriotic this year. In celebration of Memorial Day, the Modern Family star took to Instagram on Monday to unleash multiple photos of herself wearing a daring bikini.

Happy #MemorialDay 🌊 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 29, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

The 19-year-old actress shared the snap with the simple caption: “Happy #MemorialDay.”

The Instagram gallery of images shows Ariel Winter with her vibrant red locks tied in a loose braid hanging over her shoulder while she flaunted her curvy beach body in an icy blue bikini. She was photographed posing in a cave with her knees in the sand and seductively tugging at the string on her thong swimsuit bottoms.

The second of three pics shows Winter putting her booty on full display in front of a different cave. She was pictured with her back to the camera to expose her thong-bottomed bikini. The third snap was similar to the first but showed Ariel staring off into the distance.

The pictures racked up a huge response from the Modern Family star’s followers as they showered the steamy snaps with more than 200k likes in less than 18 hours after the snaps were posted.

In a follow-up post shared on Instagram, Ariel Winter shared a tribute to all those who serve in the armed forces.

The graphic reads: “To our men and women in uniform past, present, and future..God bless you and thank you.”

She posted the image with the caption: “Could not be more grateful to all of the men and women who risk their lives to protect ours and our freedom. We are all forever indebted to your service. Thank you.”

Could not be more grateful to all of the men and women who risk their lives to protect ours and our freedom. We are all forever indebted to your service. Thank you. A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 29, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Earlier in the day, Ariel Winter posted several stories on Instagram that showed her on the beach with her actor beau Levi Meaden. During an interview with Maxim this past April, Winter spoke out about the 10-year age gap between her and Meaden.

“I needed somebody who had a lot of life experience and who was at a point in their lives that they could take care of another person, but where I didn’t have to take care of them,” Winter said.

She continued by saying: “Being with an older guy isn’t always amazing, but I got lucky — I have an amazing guy who’s super supportive and loving and is just an all-around wonderful human being. He’s also Canadian, so, go Canada! Canadians are like, so much nicer.”

