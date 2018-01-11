Ariel Winter Says Someone Threw Dog Poop at Her Airbnb Rental

Modern Family star Ariel Winter’s Sunday afternoon went from good to crappy really quick.

Winter was staying at an Airbnb for the weekend, and when she returned to the house on Sunday afternoon she found somebody had thrown pieces of dog poop all over the front of the house.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I come back from lunch to find shit thrown all over the front of the house I’m staying in. I will find you with these cameras and you are fucked. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) January 8, 2018

I still can’t believe someone threw 💩 all over my Airbnb…like bruh I just got here with my scrabble chiiiiiiillllllll. Never been happier to go home😂 — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) January 8, 2018

The mystery of who threw the dog poop was solved by Tuesday, when Airbnb spokesperson Jeff Henry released a statement to PEOPLE.

“Our host reported this issue to us and immediately resolved it for our guest during the reservation. A neighbor’s child was playing near the listing and caused the unfortunate damage,” Henry said. “We have reached out to our guest to offer additional support. We work hard to make sure every guest has a great experience and want to make it right when things don’t go as expected.”

Winter was happy to be back home by the end of the weekend, and thanked her boyfriend Levi Meaden for helping her get through the ordeal.

I also just have to say…through all of this 💩 (literally) @LeviMeaden is my rock and I couldn’t be luckier. I love you. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) January 8, 2018

Winter and Meaden have been living together since they started dating in November 2016. She gave some insight into the relationship in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel last May.

“My boyfriend and I live together, he cooks, takes care of all the handy stuff,” Winter said. “I can bake pie occasionally — pumpkin and apple.”