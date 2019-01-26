Ariana Grande Spotted at Disneyland Friday Night

Ariana Grande went out for a night of fun at Disneyland on Friday, giving some fans the thrill of a lifetime.

Grande was seen with a gaggle of friends at the theme park, and she interacted happily with the fans that recognized her. Pictures and videos soon made their way to social media, where Grande’s die-hard fans went wild.

“[Ariana Grande just walked past me at Disneyland,” one fan tweeted, along with a video. “Really is the happest place on Earth.” They included seven ring emojis in honor of Grande’s latest single, and a clip of their brief interaction.

“Ariana, I love you so much!” they said to the singer.

“Thank you,” she cooed.

“Oh my god, thank you, next! Thank you, next, b—!” they said.

Another set of photos showed Grande in the front cart on a ride, looking happy and relaxed. She wore an oversized sweater hanging off of one shoulder and a pair of well-worn jeans, which matched her long blue nails. She also had a headband with Minny Mouse ears on it, with her long hair in a high ponytail.

Fans went wild reporting their sightings and encounters with Grande at the theme park. Many assumed she was celebrating her latest single, “7 Rings,” which broke the record for most plays on a streaming service in one week.

Fans had other theories about the trip as well, over-analyzing all of Grande’s actions as some kind of real-life performance art. They noted that in the past, she has gone to Disneyland wearing unreleased merchandise, teasing an upcoming song or release. Many scoured the Internet looking for a better view of her sweater, hoping to get a hint about what was coming next.

Others claimed that Grande’s last trip to Disneyland was with her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson, so this one was special. Seeing her there among friends, apparently happy, meant a lot to them.

Grande herself did not comment on the visit or its social media blitz. The singer returned from a brief self-imposed Twitter exile after her new song and music video caused a controversy last week. Grande was accused of copying her concept from Princess Nokia, her “flow” from Soulja Boy and her video aesthetic from 2 Chainz, with a few other comparisons as well.

The singer side-stepped the outrage as best as she could, though her most loyal fans did not seem to set much store by it. Grande’s new album, Thank U, Next went up for pre-order on Friday. It is expected out on Feb. 8.