Ariana Grande Fans Speculate Who She’s Talking About in ‘Letting Someone Go’ Note

Ariana Grande seems to be ready to move on if a new post on Instagram is any indication, forcing fans to speculate who she is talking about according to Cosmopolitan. The “Thank U, Next” singer shared a cryptic post on Instagram titled “Letting Someone Go” and got people talking about where she’s heading next.

“Sometimes, the reason for letting someone go is because they can’t help but hurt you during this phase of their life,” the post by Grande read. “When you love someone deeply, you learn what demons live within them and you realize they are hurting you because they are hurting somewhere within themselves. They are fighting a battle within and may not even know it, so they take it out on you and fight you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Decide to let them go, but not because you’re being petty and resentful,” the passage continued. “You let them go because you really believe that the both of you can find the healing you truly need without being together and hurting each other in the process.”

The piece, penned by author Horacio Jones originally, concludes by saying that letting a person go doesn’t mean you “stop loving and caring” about them. It just means a person is choosing to be free “over the illusion of loyalty.”

Grande’s post follows the debut of her newest tattoo over the weekend, with a leaf outline over her tattoo of the word “Always” that she got during her relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson in June 2018. The singer captioned the photo saying it wasn’t “a cover up, just evolvin.” The proximity of the new post with her new ink have many putting Davidson at the center of the new note.

The couple broke up in October after dating and getting engaged across just a few short months together. Davidson previously caused a stir himself with his own cover job on the back of his neck, replacing a Grande-related tattoo with the word “cursed.”

But while many seem to be taking the note as a reference to Davidson, it also could be an entirely different reference to her late ex Mac Miller.

Miller passed away in September 2018 after a drug overdose. The 26-year-old rapper had a close relationship with Grande and she reached out to help him with his addiction before his death. The singer has shared numerous tributes to Miller since he passed and opened her Sweetener world tour by playing Miller’s music before she took the stage.

Grande has also posted numerous messages to Miller online, with the most recent coming on his birthday in January, saying “miss u” in a tweet that was deleted soon after. Having to “let go” of Miller while still loving him would make sense. Grief is a strange adversary with many wrinkles.

Away from speculation about her past loves, fans have also been curious about where Grande is heading romantically in the future according to People. Reports indicate that the singer may be connected to more past romances, having been spotted with ex-boyfriend Big Sean in L.A. and hanging around with ex Ricky Alvarez on New Year’s Day.

Grande denied the connection to Alvarez at the time, writing on Instagram that the pair were “friends” and telling everybody to “take a big ol breather.”