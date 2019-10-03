Ariana Grande Ditches Signature Ponytail Style for New Look

Ariana Grande is known for her signature ponytail, so when the singer decides to change up her look, it’s always news.

During the Hamburg, Germany stop on her Sweetener World Tour on Saturday, Sept. 28, Grande shocked fans when she performed with her hair down, ditching her usual sky-high mane for sleek, straight hair. The singer wore her brown hair down around her face with a center part, a pair of bedazzled hair clips accessorizing the look.

Fans on Twitter were clearly here for the switchup.

ariana performing with her hair down. that’s it that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/d1mUmk7Jif — 𝙱𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚣 ♡ (@needyforwhytry) September 30, 2019

She is so beautiful with her hair down pic.twitter.com/ofUzCTNFb0 — Ariana Grande Update 👼🏻 (@ArianatorFallen) September 29, 2019

THE HAIR OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/x3ZLGASDth — best of ariana. (@aarchivesgrande) September 28, 2019

ARIANA’S HAIR IS FUCKIN DOWN IM NOT OKAY I REPEAT IM@NOT OKAY!!!!!!!!!! — mili (@ringsIust) September 28, 2019

The 26-year-old has worn her hair down in public just a handful of times since adopting the ponytail as her signature style, though she did let the tight ‘do take a break during another tour stop in June. Grande began her tour in March and is currently on the European leg of the trek. She will return to North America for another series of shows starting in November.

Grande has been open about the mental struggles she has experienced during her Sweetener Tour, canceling the remainder of her European meet and greets and Soundcheck Parties in September after initially canceling a meet and greet ahead of her show in Antwerp, Belgium.

“Hi my loves. Time for some honesty,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “My depression and anxiety have been at an all-time high lately. I have been giving you all I’ve got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it.”

“Today has been an extra rough one. After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be to not do soundcheck party or [meet-and-greet] today and preserve my energy for the show,” she continued. “I wish I had control over these attacks but as anybody with anxiety or depression understands, sometimes you can only operate on its terms and not your own.”

Grande had previously discussed the toll touring was taking on her while responding to a fan on Twitter who told her that music is the star’s “therapy.”

“Making it is healing,” the Florida native revealed. “Performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell.”

“I have so much on my mind and it’s so heavy and no energy to process or work thru any of it but I’m trying hard,” she continued.

