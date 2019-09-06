‘Aquaman’ Star Amber Heard Goes Nearly Topless With Latest Instagram Photo

Aquaman star Amber Heard‘s latest Instagram post will challenge the social network’s no-nudity policy on Thursday. The actress shared a photo of herself wearing a jacket without a shirt, taken for her new interview with Interview Magazine. She told the magazine she has never gotten used to seeing herself on screen, even after more than a decade in the business.

The black and white photo is one of several stylish shots taken for Interview. In the caption, Heard merely listed the credits, including Yves Saint Laurent for the “full look.”

Interview asked the Magic Mike XXL star if she remembered the moment she first saw herself on screen. Heard made her movie debut in 2004’s Friday Night Lights.

“I have a vague, visceral memory of it,” Heard said. “It’s just like the feeling you get when you hear yourself on an answering machine—but multiplied by 100 in terms of that gut-wrenching sensation of embarrassment.”

Although some actors might be used to it, Heard said she has never been able to.

“I think you just develop better mechanisms to defend yourself against having to try to get used to it,” she said. “When you’re commodified, you have to develop mechanisms to protect your ego and a sense of self that isn’t being commodified.”

Heard also discussed her relationship with social media, noting that she has only been using it for the past two years. Although she was initially apprehensive about joining, Heard said once she did, she realized “that for all those years I missed out, I was just one of the only people not weighing in on my life.”

The 33-year-old agreed the world is “catching up” to the “branding” that celebrities have to do, now that almost everyone has a social media account.

“The negative and positive effects that come with that reality are now being felt en masse,” she told Interview. “Everyone is now the CEO of their ‘brand,’ and the pressures that come with that are starting to be addressed in a mainstream way.”

Heard later added about sharing as a celebrity, “It’s a balance that we’re constantly having to mitigate: being ourselves versus having that very thing be used against us.”

On the same day Heard’s new interview was published, The Blast obtained new legal documents related to Heard’s ongoing court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard asked the court to issue a protective order to keep information in the case private. Heard’s attorneys argued, “This is a case between two high-profile public figures.”

Depp claims Heard’s domestic violence allegations against him are a “hoax” and that she was violent in their marriage. According to the new documents, Heard believes Depp’s position will let intimate details of their relationship be made public.

“In light of Mr. Depp’s theory of the case, discovery may require the exchange of personal documents and details of the utmost sensitivity and intimacy, for the parties personal contact information and medical records to conversations with their closet confidants about incidents of violence and abuse, not to mention a number of traumatic images,” the documents read.

The documents also note that Heard’s friends, family and staffers are involved, so if details are made public, they could “inflict significant collateral damage on family members, friends, romantic partners, guards, assistants, coaches, doctors, nurses and many others.”

Heard was recently seen in Aquaman as Mera, a role she will reprise in Aquaman 2, scheduled for Dec. 16, 2022.

