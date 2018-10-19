Amy Schumer Suggests Maroon 5 Back out of Super Bowl LIII in Solidarity With Colin Kaepernick Like Rihanna

Amy Schumer has suggested that Maroon 5 back out of the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick like Rihanna did.

Taking to Instagram, Schumer shared a photo of a news headline about the R&B/Pop singer declining to be the main act at the next Super Bowl game because she “supports Colin Kaepernick,” the former player who first began the National Anthem kneel protest with the intent of bringing awareness to police brutality.

Schumer added comment to her post, saying that it would be “cool” for Maroon 5 to also step down in support of Kaepernick.

She later went on to further explain her stance in a lengthier post that she labeled her “Friday thought.”

“I wonder why more white players aren’t kneeling,” Schumer began her post. “Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit?”

“I think it would be cool if [Maroon 5] backed out of super bowl like [Rihanna] Did. I personally told my reps I wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year,” she went on to admit. “I know it must sound like a privilege a— sacrifice but it’s all i got. Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them.”

Schumer also compared the NFL to the NRA and suggested that protests against either one seem daunting but still encourages her followers and fans to “stand up” for what they believe in.

“I know opposing the nfl is like opposing the nra. Very tough, but don’t you want to be proud of how you’re living? Stand up for your brothers and sisters of color. And the hottest thing a guy can do is get down on one knee. Not to propose but to reject the treatment of his teammates by this country,” she wrote half-jokingly. “Anyone who says its disrespectful to our military please read up on the fact that a lot of veterans are proud of what [Kaepernick] is doing and fully support him.”

Schumer then asked her followers for their “thoughts” on the matter, and a few responded.

“So well said. Amy Thank you for speaking out and fighting the good fight. The struggle is real, but we Continue to Rise. May we all rise or kneel together,” one fan wrote, while someone else commented, “Just started following you based on your support. I admire you!!! Thank you for standing up for us!!! We need more like you.”

At this time, Maroon 5 does not appear to have commented on the controversy.