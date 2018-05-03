Amy Schumer ‘on the Mend’ Following 5-Day Hospitalization

After being forced to miss overseas events for the premiere of her movie I Feel Pretty, Amy Schumer says she’s “on the mend” from her “horrible” kidney infection and hospitalization.

The 36-year-old actress shared a black-and-white photo of herself standing outside with a black dog in the background. In true Schumer fashion, she smiles for the camera while wearing no pants and a plaid button-up shirt.

“On the mend,” she wrote in her caption.

The comedian shared on social media at the end of April that she had been hospitalized for five days with a “horrible kidney infection” — right in the middle of promoting I Feel Pretty.

“Here’s what I’ve been up to this week,” she wrote beneath a selfie of herself in a hospital bed. “I was hospitalized for five days with a horrible kidney infection. I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband [whose] name is, I want to say, Chris? And my sisters Kimby and Mol who have been by my side the whole time.”

“I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go. I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first,” she continued.

“I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too,” her message concluded.

A full rainbow and piss A post shared by @ amyschumer on May 2, 2018 at 10:30pm PDT

The newly-married Schumer shared another post early Thursday morning proving she was feeling better; in the video, she pans over a beautiful full rainbow stretching over a field — until she pans too far and the camera captures her husband, chef Chris Fischer, urinating in the road.

“It’s a whole rainbow,” an awestruck-sounding Schumer says, before spotting Fischer.

“Chris!” she exclaims.

“I’m peeing in the road,” he nonchalantly replies over his shoulder.

“A full rainbow and piss,” Schumer elegantly captioned the video.

The two tied the knot in a secret ceremony in February in front of a small A-list audience, which included friends Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, Chelsea Handler, Jake Gyllenhaal and Larry David, among others.

Schumer is set to host the penultimate episode of Saturday Night Live‘s 43rd season, joined by musical guest Kacey Musgraves.