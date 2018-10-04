Amy Schumer Detained at Protest Against Brett Kavanaugh

Comedian Amy Schumer was among the protesters detained by police during a protest against the vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Schumer, model Emily Ratajkowski and others were at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington D.C. after attending the #CancelKavanaugh protest outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, reports USA Today.

With Ratajkowski by her side, Schumer said a “vote for Kavanuagh is a vote saying women don’t matter.”

“Emily and I just wanted to thank you so much for showing up today,” Schumer told the crowd. “That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to keep showing up. And no matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down. We will win. A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don’t matter. Let’s stay together. Let’s fight. Let’s keep showing up.”

The protesters then moved to the Hart building. Once there, Holly Figueroa O’Reilly, the founder of the Democratic group Blue Wave Crowdsource, shared a video showing a police officer asking Schumer if she wants to be arrested.

Amy Schumer at the Hart Senate building.

Cop: “Do you want to be arrested?”

“Do you want to be arrested?” the officer asked.

“Yes,” Schumer replied as she was being led away, carrying a sign reading, “I Believe Anita Hill.”

Another Twitter user shared a video of Schumer at the protest, adding, “MY MOM AND AMY SCHUMER ARE GETTING ARRESTED TOGETHER AND AMY SAID HI TO ME.”

Ratajkowski also shared a photo from the protest outside the federal courthouse, claiming she too was arrested.

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power,” Ratajkowski wrote.

The protest came just after the White House and Senators were presented with the FBI investigation into Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were high schoolers in 1982, which Kavanaugh denies. Republicans have praised the report and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pushed for their to be a vote as soon as possible. The final vote could happen as soon as Saturday.

However, Democrats have criticized the report, and Ford’s attorney provided a long list of witnesses not interviewed by the FBI.

“The ‘investigation’ conducted over the past five days is a stain on the process, on the FBI and on our American ideal of justice,” Ford’s attorney, Debra Katz, said in a letter, reports CNN. Katz said the FBI “failed to interview” Ford, her husband, friends she told about the alleged assault and the former FBI agent who performed Ford’s polygraph in August.

“None were contacted nor, to our knowledge, were more than a dozen other names we provided to the FBI whose interviews would have challenged the credibility of Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on September 27, 2018,” the letter read.

North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, one of the three Democrats who voted for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch last year, said she will not vote for Kavanaugh after seeing the FBI report.

