Amy Schumer Reveals Sexual Assault: ‘I’ve Been Flat-Out Raped’

In light of the #MeToo movement, Amy Schumer has revealed her own stunning admission of sexual assault.

“I’ve been flat-out raped,” she told Katie Couric for her Wonder Women podcast series.

While this is the first time Schumer used the word rape to describe her experience, the Trainwreck star previously admitted in her autobiography, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, that her first sexual experience was not consensual. She also opened up about the incident to Marie Claire in 2016, saying, “My first sexual experience was not a good one.”

“I didn’t think about it until I started reading my journal again. When it happened, I wrote about it almost like a throwaway. It was like, ‘And then I looked down and realized he was inside of me. He was saying, I’m so sorry and I can’t believe I did this,’ ” the 34-year-old recalled.

“This was 17 years ago. There are just so many factors. I had another time with a boyfriend where I was saying, ‘No, stop,’ and it was just completely ignored,” Schumer added.

But speaking with Couric, Schumer acknowledged that in some way, every women has experienced some form of sexual misconduct.

“And in this current climate, it brings these things up and you go ‘God, none of that was OK,’ ” she said.

The pair also stressed that sexual misconduct doesn’t have to be a criminal act to be wrong.

“If you have a doctor that makes you uncomfortable, or you get a massage, or you have a date with someone and they coerce you in a situation like the Aziz [Ansari] one, I don’t think there’s any sort of criminal charge, but I think that it’s good for everybody to learn that that behavior’s not acceptable,” Schumer preached. “It’s not a crime, but it’s not cool. And it can still really mess with a woman.”

Schumer also addressed the controversy surrounding comedian Aziz Ansari, a comedian whose former date claimed several sexual acts occurred between them, despite her claim she was “physically giving off cues I wasn’t interested.”

Ansari, who stars in Netflix comedy Master of None, insisted their encounter was consensual but Schumer argued that the story should show women what they do not have to put up with.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see Aziz’s career ruined or his life ruined or anything like that, but that’s where people’s minds go,” Schumer said. “They go ‘Does he deserve this?’ And it’s really not about that. I think it’s about expressing and showing women that that behavior is not okay and not only can you leave, but you need to leave. Because then the women who come after you, you’re leaving a mark for them too.”

She added that Ansari is her friend, but she “really feel[s] for the woman.”

“Even if it’s my friend, I don’t go, ‘Oh, but he’s a good guy.’ I think, ‘What would it feel like to have been her?’ ” she said.