‘American Pie’ Star Chris Klein Expecting New Baby With Wife Laina Rose

Chris Klein and wife Laina Rose Thyfault are expecting baby number two. The American Pie star, known for his role of Chris “Oz” Ostreicher, shared the news on his verified Twitter account.

My beautiful angel @lainarose is making another beautiful angel. Easton’s going to be a big Brother. 24 weeks along. We are so #blessed. pic.twitter.com/3CfqyTEK6O — Chris Klein (@iamchrisklein) January 24, 2018

“My beautiful angel #lainarose is making another beautiful angel. Easton’s going to be a big Brother. 24 weeks along. We are so #blessed,” he wrote on Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Laina retweeted the message on her own Twitter account.

The parents of 18-month-old Frederick Easton will welcome their second child in 2018.

Klein’s announcement came just a day before the premiere of his new indie romantic comedy The Competition, Klein’s first acting project since 2016.

Alongside Klein in the rom-com is Thora Birch, best known for her roles in Hocus Pocus and American Beauty.

Laina has worked as a travel agent and casting assistant. The couple met at a mutual friend’s wedding and went on to date for four years before tying the knot in 2015, the Daily Mail reports.

Chris and Laina exchanged vows in Montana before 115 guests at the Rainbow Ranch.

In 2016 they welcomed their first child, son Frederick Easton.

“Our hearts are bursting with love and joy,” the new mom said in an Instagram post on the day her son was born.

Frederick will become a big brother in July, according to Klein’s tweet saying Laina is 24 weeks along.

Klein isn’t the only American Pie alum to enjoy fatherhood; co-star Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen welcomed their second child, son Lazlo, in October. This week, Biggs’ on-screen dad, Eugene Levy, stopped by to meet Lazlo.

Mollen shared a photo of 71-year-old Levy meeting 3-month-old baby Lazlo while hanging out with Biggs and almost-4-year-old Sid.

“Jason’s father stopped by to meet the baby,” the 38-year-old actress and author joked in a glimpse of the reunion on Instagram.

“The apple is purely coincidental,” she added, throwing a wink at the title of the 1999 film. In the comedy, Biggs played a teenager who finds himself in many awkward positions with his parents — including getting caught in a compromising position with his mom’s freshly baked pie.