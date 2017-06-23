Amber Rose Debuts Interesting New Kind Of Bra

Amber Rose is promoting an all-new type of push-up bra and the 33-year-old social media mogul is modeling the racy lingerie item herself for all her 15.3 million Instagram followers to see. The talk show personality uploaded the skin-filled video on Thursday to showcase the new product.

The mother of one shared the video with the caption: “#ad EVVVERYONE is hitting up @sneakyvaunt for that #cantevencope cleavage! Like sh*ttttttttttt, if it can handle my girls it can handle yours…#ittybittyt*ttycommittee they got you too. Cleavage, numbers, drinks at the bar, you get ALL that and then some when you wear this push up. For girl crush AF cleavage, head to sneakyvaunt.com!”

In the video, Amber is completely topless except for the strapless push-up bra. She paired the bra with vibrant green, gold, and orange spandex pants and chic sunglasses. The model completed her look with her signature platinum blond buzzcut and bright red lipstick.

The brief clip shows Rose seductively flaunting her busty build while using the bra’s unique push-up feature. After tightening the bra, Amber held her chest with both hands before spinning around to showcase her ample backside.

This isn’t the first time that Amber Rose has shocked her Instagram followers with a racy post. Earlier this month, the Master of the Mix judge unleashed an NSFW pic in which she exposed her lady bush. The snap nearly broke Instagram and resulted in a heavy amount of backlash.

During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Rose spoke out about how she would respond to her critics saying that there are children that can easily access the photos.

“[Your 5-year-old niece] is not supposed to be looking at a 33-year-old grown woman’s Instagram page. My SlutWalk is 18 and over,” she said. “I highly suggest the parents and the uncles and the aunts out there really watch what these young kids look at because I’m not trying to influence your child.”

Rose continued by saying: “I have my own child, he sees me naked all the time. Just like on the Internet, [people are saying], ‘Oh, you’re a mother, you’re a mother’. My son literally sees me naked all day long. Constantly. It’s not weird to him. I’m his mother. Just like you’ve seen your mother naked. You’ve seen your moms naked.”