Amber Heard Will Reportedly Be Replaced in 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard's future with the Aquaman sequel is reportedly in jeopardy. Just Jared reported that Heard is being cut out of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in which she was set to portray Mera. The news comes following the end of the defamation trial that was brought against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Sources told Just Jared that Heard's role will allegedly be recast. Since filming has already ended, they will reportedly have to reshoot scenes with stars Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman. The insider claimed that Warner Bros. is looking into casting a new actor in the role, adding that they made the decision "after screentesting the movie." Although, this conflicts with what other sources have stated about Heard's future with the DC comic book film.

"Amber has not been completely cut from the film. She still has a very small role," a different source claimed. Despite this statement, Just Jared insisted that Heard will be recast based on information that they have obtained from different sources. Heard's future with the Aquaman franchise was put into question amid her trial with Depp. The trial stemmed from a Washington Post op-ed that Heard wrote in 2018 in which she alleged that Depp was abusive during their relationship.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor subsequently filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife and alleged that the op-ed defamed him. Heard, in turn, filed a counter-suit alleging that Depp had defamed her. Ultimately, the jury found that Depp was defamed by Heard and he was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The Aquaman star was also awarded for her own defamation claim to the tune of $2 million. Both Heard and Depp released statements shortly after the verdict was reached.

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye," Depp's statement read. "False, very serious, and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career."

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband," Heard stated. "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."