Amanda Detmer, ‘Empire’ Actress, Arrested for DUI and Leaving the Scene

Empire star Amanda Detmer is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a traffic collision after being arrested Sunday in Chico, California, reports TMZ. The actress, who plays Tracy on the hit Fox show, allegedly crashed her car into a utility pole before taking off. When police responded to a call about the damaged pole, officers reportedly conducted a search of the area, finding a vehicle with “severe front-end damage.”

Police told TMZ that Detmer was driving that car, and during their investigation, was accused of drinking and driving.

This isn’t the first arrest scandal facing the Empire cast this year — Jussie Smollett (Jamal Lyon) was arrested in February by police for allegedly filing a false police report in which he claimed he was a victim of a hate crime. Charges were dropped, and Smollett maintains his innocence, although the city of Chicago is currently seeking reimbursement from the actor to cover $130,000 in police investigation fees. Smollett has refused to pay the fee at this point.

While Smollett’s character was written out of Empire at the end of Season 5 after his arrest, Vivica A. Fox (Candace Mason) teased that he could be making his return in the show’s final season, set to end in 2020. In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! last month, Fox admitted of creator Lee Daniels’ decision to cut Smollett from the series, “That was tough. He’s family. He’s always gonna be family. Love him to death, but there was just too much drama surrounding the circumstances.”

That being said, Fox said she is “of course” still in touch with her former co-star, saying, “I love him. And who knows? Don’t count him out. Y’all may see him.”

When Cohen asked, “On Empire?” Fox simply batted her eyelashes, leading fans to think Smollett could be back in some way as the show comes to an end.

