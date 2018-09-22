Alyssa Milano Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted Twice in Scathing Message to President Donald Trump

Alyssa Milano is showing her support for Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford by sharing her own story and taking on President Donald Trump.

Milano took a stand after President Trump tried to discredit Ford on his Twitter, claiming she would have filed charges against the Supreme Court nominee if the incident happened.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents,” Trump wrote. “I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!”

Milano stepped in to explain to the POTUS that many sexual assault survivors refuse to come forward until many years later, often not even telling their loved ones. She alluded to two incidents, once of which occurred when she was a teenager.

“Hey, Donald Trump, Listen the f— up,” Milano wrote. “I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell me parents. If any survivor of sexual assault would like to add to this please do so in the replies.”

Hey, @realDonaldTrump, Listen the fuck up. I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell me parents. If any survivor of sexual assault would like to add to this please do so in the replies. #MeToo //t.co/n0Aymv3vCi — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 21, 2018

From there, Milano tied here remark in the “#WhyIDidntReport” trending hashtag which features many people, such as NCIS alum Pauley Perrette, revealing why they did not come forward with their assault claims until years later.

The Insatiable actress then used her story and the ongoing Kavanaugh controversy to rally those involved with the #MeToo movement.

“The words #MeToo connected us through our pain. But they also connected us to our power,” Milano wrote. “Today, once again, we must connect to that power. We are all Anita Hill. We are all Christine Blasey Ford. We have the power to stop Kavanaugh. Let’s get to work.”

The words #MeToo connected us through our pain. But they also connected us to our power. Today, once again, we must connect to that power. We are all Anita Hill. We are all Christine Blasey Ford. We have the power to stop Kavanaugh. Let’s get to work. (202) 224-3121 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 21, 2018

President Trump and The White House have not responded to Milano’s remarks.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Tina Rowden