Allison Dunbar: What to Know About ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman’s Rumored New Girlfriend

Shortly after it was reported that Ron Perlman filed for divorce from his wife of almost four decades, Opal Stone Perlman, romance rumors have abounded connecting the Sons of Anarchy star to a co-star. According to InTouch Weekly, Perlman has been spotted with his StartUp co-star Allison Dunbar on multiple occasions over the past few months. But, who is Allison Dunbar exactly?

Like Perlman, Dunbar is an actor. Aside from appearing in StartUp with her paramour, she has also appeared in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Sopranos, and many other projects dating back to 1994. The actor is heavily involved on Instagram, where she has posted photos of her adorable pups, behind-the-scenes snaps, and even some photos with Perlman.

In addition to her work onscreen, she is also one of the members of the prestigious Groundlings Theatre, an improv and sketch comedy theatre, in Los Angeles. On Instagram in October, she discussed her work there, writing, “When I moved to LA and saw my first show at the Groundlings, I thought they were the funniest people on earth… If you had told me I were to become one of them, I would never have believed it. This place gave me the opportunity to unleash my creative lunacy on the world, the greatest of idiot friends, and a second home.”

She was first spotted out and about with Perlman back in May, months before the Hellboy star would announce that he had split from his wife. At the time, TMZ reported that Dunbar and Perlman were seen kissing. On Nov. 3, they were also spotted having a “very touchy-feely” lunch date in Los Angeles, according to an InTouch Weekly source. “They definitely seem like an item,” an eyewitness reported to the publication. Despite the sources claims, it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not the two actors are indeed a romantic item.

As previously mentioned, reports emerged on Nov. 5 that Perlman filed for divorce from his wife of 38 years, Stone. Entertainment Tonight reported that the Sons of Anarchy actor filed papers for the dissolution of his marriage on Tuesday, at the Stanley Most Courthouse in Los Angeles. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The couple previously wed on Valentine’s Day in 1981 and they share two adult children, a daughter, Blake, and a son, Brandon. He has reportedly agreed to pay any necessary spousal support to his estranged wife.

Interestingly enough, Perlman cited the date of separation as May 10, 2019, which was five days before he was spotted kissing Dunbar in public.