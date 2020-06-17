Allen Glover, 'Tiger King' Alleged Hitman, Arrested for DUI-Related Offense

✖

Allen Glover, the alleged hitman featured in Netflix' Tiger King, has reportedly been arrested on DUI-related charges. Glover was taken into custody in Oklahoma on Sunday morning, according to a report by TMZ. Viewers of the docuseries are wondering if Glover will now face consequences for his involvement in Joe Exotic's murder-for-hire plot.

Glover was arrested early on Sunday morning in a private parking lot in Valley Brook, Oklahoma. He was reportedly sleeping in his car when someone called the police, who found Glover intoxicated. The former handyman had a blood alcohol content of 0.26 — well above the 0.08 legal limit. It is not clear if his vehicle was running or if his keys were in the ignition, but his circumstances were suspicious enough for police to take him into custody.



Glover was charged with a unique DUI-related crime in Oklahoma known as APC — actual physical control. It allows police to arrest people simply for being in their vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or higher, and is meant to prevent drunk driving. It is often referred to as a "non-driving DUI."

Viewers around the world have an impression of Glover as a hard-partying guy with a penchant for substance abuse. In Netflix's Tiger King documentary, he seemed to be sent from Oklahoma to Florida by Joe Exotic with a few thousand dollars, but got distracted along the way by a drinking bender.

Glover later testified that Exotic had paid him $3,000 to kill Carole Baskin — an animal rights activist against whom Exotic had a vendetta. In an interview with TMZ after the documentary came out, Glover made it clear that he himself holds a grudge against Exotic.

"I did want to f—ing pay him back for a little bit of the s— that he caused," Glover told reporters. "All the harm and a bunch of misery that he gave to everybody there at the park. And the animals! Period. That was a very small f—ing thing I did. Very small. I wish I could have done more to him. I do."

Some have suggested taht this interview represented a personal bias in Glover's testimony, and could contribute to Exotic's ongoing bids for freedom. The former zoo owner recently send a letter straight to President Donald Trump, asking him for a pardon. The letter was read on the podcast Josh Belcher Uncharted, revealing Exotic's fears for his life in prison.

"Let's hope President Trump will... make this right and grant me a pardon," he wrote. "I have scars from the skin coming off of my arms from being strapped in a chair so tight and so long just for demanding answers."

Exotic is serving a 22-year-long sentence for the crime of murder-for-hire against Baskin. Meanwhile, Baskin has been awarded Exotic's former zoo in Oklahoma.