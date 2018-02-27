Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki Split After 20 Years Together

Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone and husband Christopher Jarecki have split after being together for 20 years, according to E! News.

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years,” Silverstone said. “They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Silverstone and Jarecki met outside of a movie theater in 1997 and dated for eight years before marrying in 2005. They had their first and only child, Bear Blue, on May 5, 2011.

Silverstone talked about life raising her son in 2017 while promoting her new movie, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

“I think it will be fun when he gets older,” Silverstone said in an interview with ET. “Some things I’ve tried to show him and I’m like, ‘Oh, it still feels [like] he’s [too] young.’ We’re a pretty no movies and TV family, so I’m very mindful of what it is that he sees, but in this case, I’m in it. It has a free pass.”

Jarecki is a Polish-American musician, best known as the frontman of the rockband S.T.U.N.

Silverstone made her acting debut back in 1992 with a small, one-episode role on The Wonder Years, and went on to earn fame starring in films like Clueless, Batman & Robin and Miss Match.

Along with her role on Wimpy Kid, Silverstone starred in The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Tribes of Palis Verdes in 2017 along with a three-episode stint on the television show Jeff & Some Aliens. In 2018 she’s booked to star in the main role of the television series American Woman as well the comedy Book Club.