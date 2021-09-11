Alexandra Djavi: What We Know About the 24-Year-Old Actress’ Death

Alexandra Djavi was a Russian-born actress found dead in her apartment in Siolim, a town in Goa, India, on Friday, Aug. 20. Djavi, who made films in the Tamil language, was 24. She was found hanging in the apartment. Police do not suspect foul play, but they are still waiting for an autopsy report, according to the Times of India. However, a Russian consulate representative called on local authorities to investigate a photographer whom Djavi accused of sexual harassment in 2019.

Djavi was reportedly living at the apartment with her boyfriend. Police interviewed the man, who was out of the apartment at the time Djavi died, reports BollywoodLife. The actresses’ body is at a mortuary while awaiting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Russian consulate so they could conduct the autopsy, police said.

While Goa police do not suspect foul play, Vikram Varma, who represents the Russian consulate in Mumbai, urged police to investigate a photographer he believes may have played a role in Djavi’s death. In 2019, Djavi reportedly filed a sexual harassment complaint against a photographer in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

“I was informed that the woman had been hounded and blackmailed by a person in Chennai. After a preliminary inquiry, the Chennai police had found enough evidence to register an FIR and subsequently arrest him,” Varma said, reports BollywoodLife. Varma added that there “may have other facets which are not clearly visible at this stage” of the investigation. The Russian consulate is following the case and will assist local police, Varma said.

After Djavi’s death, Varma said Russian consular officials would also oversee the autopsy of Ekaterina Titova, a 34-year-old who was also found dead in her apartment in a separate incident, reports the Tribune of India. “In both cases we are following legal procedure, which is, we have informed the embassy to appoint a representative and inquest proceedings in the meantime are ongoing,” North Goa Superintendent of Police Shobhit Saxena said in a statement, adding that foul play was ruled out in both cases. “Once the representative is assigned, further medico-legal formalities such as post-mortem examination will be conducted.”

Djavi was known for her work in the action movie Kanchana 3, released in 2019. She posted her last photo on Instagram on July 31. The post has become a venue for fans to share their condolences. “May your soul rest in peace,” one fan wrote. “Miss you so much RIP,” another commented. She had over 29,000 followers on Instagram.

