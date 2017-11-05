Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Reveal Gender of Fourth Child

After announcing the news on Friday that they were expecting their fourth child together, Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have announced the gender.

All weekend long, Hilaria shared images of the family’s gender reveal party, and a video announcing the big news.

It’s 9:30 and we have finally finished the cake 😂! Carmen is still up and has eaten SO much funfetti 🤦🏻‍♀️. I’m so excited to tell you all tomorrow if it’s a girl or a boy!!! I’m gonna have the kids cut the cake with us!! 💙💖💙💖💙💖💙💖 A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

On Friday, she shared an image of their gender reveal cake that she worked on with her daughter.

“It’s 9:30 and we have finally finished the cake. Carmen is still up and has eaten SO much funfetti. I’m so excited to tell you all tomorrow if it’s a girl or a boy!!!” she wrote. “I’m gonna have the kids cut the cake with us!!”

Saturday afternoon, Hilaria posted video and images of the family’s gender reveal party.

“Ready for it??? Watch and see…girl or boy! And swipe for more pics! We had so much fun doing it this way,” Hilaria wrote.

Ready for it??? Watch and see…girl or boy! And swipe for more pics! We had so much fun doing it this way ❤️ A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 4, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Hilaria told Access Hollywood in October that she would be open to having another child, explaining, “For some reason, right after I deliver a baby I want another one.”

“I feel like it’s like going down this, like, crazy slide, and then you’re like, ‘I wanna go again,’” she added. “‘Cause it’s just so invigorating and I had great experiences.”

Alec and Hilaria married in 2012 and are parents to 4-year-old daughter Carmen and sons Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1.