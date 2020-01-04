Adele Hits the Beach in New Photos Taken During Alleged Outing With Harry Styles and James Corden

Adele, James Corden and Harry Styles were caught hanging out together in Anguilla, a British territory in the Caribbean, on Friday. The photos have caused a bit of controversy online, as they gave fans another look at Adele‘s thinner frame. The “Someone Like You” singer debuted her new look at Drake’s birthday party in October, following her divorce from Simon Konecki.

Adele & Harry Styles were spotted together in Anguilla, Caribe yesterday. 🏝 pic.twitter.com/SbjKCI6W0J — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 4, 2020

Some lucky fans in Anguilla spotted Adele, Corden and Styles on the beach. Photos show Adele wearing a black and white polka-dot dress, while Styles donned a Mickey Mouse T-shirt.

Adele also took a photo with a group of fans, and the picture sparked a new discussion about Adele’s weight. One fan thought she looked “way too skinny.” However, the majority of responses to that tweet defended the “Rolling In The Deep” singer.

wait adele looks way too skinny here should we get worried? pic.twitter.com/5HkxQpJwgM — andrea (@witnessandrea) January 4, 2020

“I bet that she’s been on diet to get to her ideal weight, which is great for her but we’re not used to see her like that before so that’s why it’s so shocking, but I don’t think we should be worried, she knows what she does,” one fan wrote.

“Can we just stop talking about Adele weight?” another asked. “In every website there are many articles talking about that and this is happening since she started singing! [Appreciate] her for her music and only her music, not her image or weight or anything else.”

“Nope,” another fan suggested. “It’s just a weird angle/lighting situation. She’s getting to a healthy weight and seems to be more comfortable sharing moments from her personal life; both of which are awesome.”

In September, Adele filed for divorce from Konecki five months after announcing the two split. The couple are parents to 7-year-old son Angelo.

Adele later made her first public appearance since the divorce filing in October, going to Drake’s birthday party and revealing a fit physique. Sources close to the singer said she has become “incredibly dedicated” to getting fit and started working with a personal trainer and taking Pilates classes.

“For her, it’s not about losing weight,” an insider told PEOPLE. “She wants to stay healthy for her son’s sake, and though it’s been challenging for her to keep a new workout routine, she is sticking with it.”

Around Christmas, Adele shared photos from a party, which also started a debate about her body image.

“It’s sad that it takes someone losing weight for y’all to notice their beauty,” one fan wrote. “[Adele] has always been stunning but up until now she was just ‘talented’ or ‘funny’ YALL FAKE!”

“‘Adele looks SO GOOD’, girl Adele has ALWAYS looked stunnin,’ you just equate thinness with beauty and your comments show how perceive fat people,” another wrote at the time.

Adele has not released a new album since 2015’s 25, but there have been longstanding rumors that she is ready to start working on new music.

