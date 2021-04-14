Adam Perkins Dead: Vine Star Best Known for 'Welcome to Chili's Was 24

✖

Adam Perkins, the Vine star behind the popular "Hi, welcome to Chili's" video, died on Sunday, his identical twin brother Patrick announced on social media. Perkins was just 24 years old. Perkins' cause of death has not been revealed.

In the emotional tribute, Patrick uploaded a black and white photo of himself and his twin, writing that he is "struggling" and unable to "put into words what the loss means." He wrote, "My brother, Adam Perkins, passed away this previous Sunday, 4-11-21." He said being a twin to Perkins is a "very central" part of his identity and "all [he's] known." He added that he is planning to release his brother's album in his memory. "In his honor, I will be releasing the album 'Latch Relay' on a limited edition vinyl. It will be the first release on Las Teg Records, a label that will seek to fulfill his musical destiny that was so tragically cut short."

Patrick ended the tribute with, "I love you, my best friend Adam. 1997-forever." He also took to his Instagram Stories to write, "In this time of mourning, I am comforted to know how many people he touched. The kindest human I know."

Tributes from fans and other Vine creators have poured in, with one fan writing, "RIP TO A HERO, A LEGEND," alongside Perkins' most famous Vine. Another said, "Here's to you Adam Perkins. Rest easy buddy." Vine star Rickey Thompson commented on Patrick's post with a crying emoji.

Perkins' ex-boyfriend Kelton Elliot shared a tribute to him on Instagram, writing, "This past weekend my forever best friend and ex-boyfriend passed, and I've been devastated. We spent almost every day and night in 2020 and 2021 together in our little home until I temporarily relocated to Oregon. We were there for each other during the hardest year of our lives." Elliot wrote that the two of them "discussed how we'd want to be remembered after we died, and he said he'd like to be remembered for his art, his music."

This story is developing.