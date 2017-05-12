Photo Of Abby Lee Miller Shows She Is Completely Unfazed By Jail Time

Just days after being slapped with a 366-day prison sentence, former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is treating herself to a spa day looking completely unfazed by her current predicament.

The 50-year-old was photographed seated in a cushy chair while enjoying a 3-hour mani/pedi session on Thursday in Los Angeles. During the outing, she sported a graphic tee scrawled with the phrase: “Drinks well with others.”

Abby Lee Miller was found guilty on 20 counts of fraud after attempting to hide $755k in earnings from the government. The reality star is expected to report to a federal prison in L.A. in the next month and a half.

The appearance at the nail salon was consistent with Abby’s message immediately after the trial when she seemed to be at ease with her sentencing.

“I feel relieved,” she said while speaking to Entertainment Tonight. “I feel peaceful.”

While imprisoned, Abby Lee Miller plans to stay busy and wants to “pitch a new show.”

“I have been so very successful – maybe that’ll be some time to work,” she said. “There’s dancing in it!”

Miller did admit that there is going to be an adjustment period when she is incarcerated.

“There’s a few physical limitations, dietary limitations [in prison], of course, but it’ll be OK,” she said. “It’s a realm of the world I know nothing about. I just know what I know and I do the best I can.”

“I know that I didn’t make the right decisions all the time,” she said. “I think [the punishment’s] just begun.”

Prior to the trial, Miller seemed to be aware that she was going to be getting a guilty verdict.

“I made mistakes and I trusted people, but ultimately I have to take responsibility,” she said. “I have to take the blame. I have to take the punishment.”

Miller blames her sudden rise to fame as part of the issue as to why she didn’t handle her money lawfully.

“I went from being a dance teacher from Pittsburgh who never ran a family business, who never did the books, who never wrote the checks out,” Miller said. When [my dad] died, I had these temporary people in there, now we’re finding out that money was going right and left, and I didn’t know that.”

