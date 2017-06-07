More Details Surface On Aaron Rodgers’ Family Feud And Olivia Munn

Even after Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers shocking split, it wasn’t enough to solve the NFL stars family woes.

According to Us Weekly, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has not mended his relationship with his estranged family even after calling it quits with Olivia Munn, who was reportedly at the center of the Rodgers family feud.

“Aaron still hasn’t been in contact with his family,” the publication’s source said. “His mom, Darla, has reached out to him multiple times in the last few months, but hasn’t heard back from him.”

Rodgers, 33, ended his three-year romance with Munn, 36, in April. It was widely speculated the Newsroom actress clashed with Rodgers’ family, resulting in a rift.

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” an insider told Us Weekly back in January. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

Another source close to the former couple alleged “Olivia doesn’t get along with his family. They think she’s controlling.”

Rodgers’ icy relationship with his parents and siblings became a prominent storyline on the ABC reality show The Bachelorette last summer, when Rodgers’ younger brother, Jordan, competed for the affection of JoJo Fletcher. The two got engaged at the conclusion of the season, and Fletcher has yet to meet her future brother-in-law.

Patriarch of the family, Ed Rodgers, also confirmed a “complicated” relationship with his second son to the New York Times earlier this year. “Fame can change things,” he said. “We’re hoping for the best.”

For now, Rodgers’ family squabbles have taken a back seat to prepping for his next NFL season.

The publication previously reported that Rodgers had been working out in West Hollywood during the offseason, hanging out with celebs like Nick Jonas and TV actors Eddie Mills and Ryan Rottman.