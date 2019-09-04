Aaron Carter Urges His Family to ‘Heal’ While Clarifying Rant on Backstreet Boys Brother Nick

Aaron Carter spoke out Monday evening following a Twitter rant he posted Sunday about his older brother Nick Carter. In the since-deleted tweets, Aaron subtly shaded his older brother and implied that he has never met the Backstreet Boy’s 3-year-old son. Monday evening, Aaron said he’d like to see an end to the longstanding family feud.

When I said what I said about nick the other day I was in a bad place emotionally because I had just helped my mom and I’m upset that nick didn’t even seem to care and I had to be the man of the family and take charge. But I’d still like to see the whole family dynamic heal. — 𝒦𝒾𝒹 𝒸𝒶𝓇𝓉𝑒𝓇 (@aaroncarter) September 2, 2019

“When I said what I said about nick the other day I was in a bad place emotionally because I had just helped my mom and I’m upset that nick didn’t even seem to care and I had to be the man of the family and take charge. But I’d still like to see the whole family dynamic heal,” Aaron, 31, tweeted.

After Aaron named his mother as a supportive family member, but not Nick, during Sunday’s Twitter spree, one fan asked Aaron if he could “let [Nick] live his life” instead of calling him out on social media.

“Nick and I don’t know each other,” Aaron wrote. “I haven’t even met my nephew and I just want you to know Oden [sic] even though I might never know you I love you.”

Nick, 39, and wife Lauren welcomed son Odin Reign Carter, in 2016, and are currently expecting their second child together. Although Odin is featured prominently in his parents’ social media posts, Aaron said he has never met him.

“Delusional,” Aaron wrote. “How about an addict who both nick and [Nick’s wife] Lauren are both allegedly recovering addicts and should know better. What about my mother!? Remember her the woman who gave up her dreams for nick for you!? Who is now a server at 60 years old at ruby Tuesdays? that’s what she got.”

“Show me a picture of me an ODIN my (supposed) FAMILY? who has all had their own shortcomings and shuns me!? My mother!? My Sister Bobbie Jean?” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote. “Also this is my account, I fully support the constitutions. Did you forget Nick’s book with Dr. Phil about all his families’ shortcomings?”

“Why don’t you tell Nick to keep his families’ shorcomings out of books then KNOWING THEY CAN’T DEFEND THEMSELVES…” Aaron went on. “To make a profit off of their shortcomings? I’m too smart for this. TRUST ME.”

He later appeared to backpedal, suggesting he might have been under the influence of drugs when he met Odin. “Didn’t have him when I was sober… I don’t remember,” Aaron tweeted. “Then I’m shunned. And told to keep things off of social media but Nick can write a book knowing his family, (BESIDES ME) can NOT defend themselves? I forget Nick never got into any trouble in his life. My bad. Gtfo here.”

The drama sent fans, who once relished Aaron’s 2001 collaboration with Nick “Oh Aaron,” into a tizzy. Aaron’s angry messages about his brother came a few days after he defended his need to own a rifle, telling TMZ at an airport he “needs” it to protect himself and saying his mental stability it at “100,000” and “infinite” on a scale of one to 10.

Also on Monday, Aaron tried to squash any and all romance rumors with several tweets, writing, “I’m single guys…. for the time being. I’m not rushing into anything.”

“I just got out of a relationship that isn’t mature to move on too fast. PERIOD. I have to learn from my mistakes,” he said.

The tweet about his relationship status comes amid romance speculation with YouTuber Trisha Paytas after Paytas shared an Instagram photo kissing Aaron. She captioned it with a ring emoji before deleting it hours later. An Instagram Live posted on Aaron’s account also shows them driving around and kissing in the car.