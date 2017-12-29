Aaron Carter Says He Feared Dying Like His Friend Michael Jackson

When Aaron Carter dropped to the same weight as Michael Jackson at the time of his death, Carter was “so scared” he’d end up dead, too.

The singer, who has battled an eating disorder and prescription drug abuse, told Us Weekly he watched his body plummet to 115 pounds in September, the same weight as his friend Jackson when he was found dead in 2009.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There were times when I would get so scared,” Carter admitted of his additions. “I would stress out because of all the stuff going on inside of me, and then I’d lose all this weight, and then I get in a bad relationship. Then that shit would stress me out, and then I would be emaciated — 115 pounds. I couldn’t believe it.”

But despite a grim outlook at times, the Aaron’s Party singer is determined to overcome his demons, something Jackson couldn’t do.

“Michael died at 115 pounds. It was heartbreaking,” Carter said of his friend, who died from a combination of drugs in his body. “I love Michael, but that’s not going to be me. Look at me. Look at my transformation, in months… My health is very important. Health is very important for everybody, and I was so scared.”

Carter’s “transformation” began in September when he checked into rehab following DUI and marijuana possession arrests.

While in rehab, the former child star told social media followers he gained 45 pounds and worked to improve both his mental and physical health.

“I did detox and through that detox, I gained, like, two pounds every day,” Carter told Entertainment Tonight following his stay in a treatment center. “Twenty-eight percent of body weight I gained… I took a break, and figured out what was going on in my mind, and the things that were really festering up and bothering me. I’m still figuring those things out.”

While he admits to smoking marijuana and indulging in the occasional glass of wine, Carter said he considers himself “sober” from the triggers of his addictions.

“For me, I just need to, you know, stay focused and get back onstage, because you’ve never even seen me onstage,” he teased. “I will blow your mind.”

Carter’s comeback, he said, is focused on new music for his fans. He released a new single “Don’t Say Goodbye” on his 30th birthday earlier this month and will release an upcoming album titled LøVë in February.