50 Cent Vows to End Public Feuds Following Death of Kobe Bryant

50 Cent is swearing off his infamous public feuds after the tragic death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, who was killed alongside 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people Sunday in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles. The rapper took to Twitter Monday to send not only his “sincere condolences” to Bryant’s wife Vanessa and his three daughters, but to reveal he planned on changing his own behavior.

RIP to KOBE I send my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/1G32jhMkGq — 50cent (@50cent) January 27, 2020

i feel like i have to achieve what i want in life now after this. i have to focus, i’m not arguing with anyone anymore I’ll deal with it another way if there’s a problem. #starzgetthapp #abcforlife Feb 11 pic.twitter.com/K41wGQmQFH — 50cent (@50cent) January 27, 2020

Saying he felt a greater sense of achievement in the light of the tragedy, 50 said he would not argue with anyone anymore, concluding, “I’ll deal with it another way if there’s a problem.”

The rapper’s revelation comes just days after he was publicly attacking Taraji P. Henson over what started as a feud over what he thought was similar marketing for his show Power and her show Empire.

Henson spoke on the simmering anger over the shows on a recent episode of T.I.’s podcast expediTIously, saying, “Our show has nothing to do with his show. We’re talking two different subject matters. Then again 50, do you know what the f — I had to do to get here? Why tear down another black person? For competition? There are a million other shows you can compete with. To do that publicly? It’s embarrassing.”

50 then took to Instagram, writing, “I saw @tarajiphenson on @troubleman31 podcast, this is my sincere apology I did not mean to hurt your feelings in anyway. I love your work and I think you are amazing. I’m sorry no one is watching your show anymore. I realize I have to work on the fact that I have less empathy then others.”

He continued, “I have met with the top executives at Fox and sold them [The Notorious Cop] it’s the show that is replacing yours:worried: but I really want to work with you. I mean your awesome we would work well together, but if you don’t like the idea I understand if you don’t roll with me, your gonna get rolled the f — over.”

The rapper then trolled Henson over the Jussie Smollett scandal, blaming it for the end of Empire.

“@tarajiphenson i didn’t destroy your show it destroyed itself,” he wrote alongside a photo of Hensen and Smollett. “i hope you accept my sincere apology, forever your fan and friend Fofty. ps i’m looking forward to working with you, or watching you watch me work.”

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic