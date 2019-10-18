50 Cent Posts Rare Photo With Eminem to Wish Rapper Happy Birthday

Rappers Eminem and 50 Cent have a long history together, and shared a photo of the duo. On Thursday, 50 Cent celebrated Eminem’s 47th birthday by sharing a rare picture of the two together. The post came after 50 Cent recently revealed Eminem is working on another album.

“Happy BDay [Eminem] love you man God bless,” 50 Cent wrote. He added hashtags for his Le Chemin Du Roi and Branson Cognac brands.

While on Los Angeles’ Real 92.3 radio station last month, 50 Cent claimed Eminiem is already finished with his follow-up to last year’s Kamikaze, reports XXL Mag.

“[Eminem] sent me a record now, he working now. He got some things, man. We’re doing it now,” the Power executive producer claimed, later adding, “I got something I am going to do with him now.”

50 Cent also revealed that Eminem almost joined him for a tour with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, but Eminem was reluctant to join them. He told BigBoyTV they were all set to be paid $100 million for the tour.

“You do not believe how much money we would’ve made. And Em was like—there was so many dates at the time that we laid it out—that he was like, ‘I just don’t want to go on tour and come back and Hailie’s grown,’” 50 Cent said, referring to Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers. The tour would have happened when Hailie, now 23, was a teenager.

Fifty and Eminem most recently collaborated on Ed Sheeran’s “Remember the Name.” They have been worked together multiple times over the past two decades, with Eminem signing 50 Cent back in 2002.

Back in 2017, Eminem posted a birthday message for 50 Cent, in which he claimed 50 Cent’s rap on “Places to Go” from 8 Mile almost made him quit rapping.

“Yo, Fif. First off, I wanna say happy birthday. Secondly, I want to remind you of a verse you did that made me want to quit rapping,” Eminem said in the clip, before rapping, “Picture a perfect picture/picture me in the paper/picture me starting shit/picture me busting my gat/picture police man dey ain’t gotta picture of that. Where I’m from its a fact/you gotta watch your back/You wear a vest without a gat/you’s a target jack.”

After performing for the camera, Eminem added, “Yeah, so, that made me want to stop rapping, for like a long time.”

Eminem also reunited with 50 Cent at Coachella 2018, when the photo he shared on Thursday was taken. According to Billboard, 50 Cent took the stage to join Eminem for “Patiently Waiting,” “I Get Money,” “In Da Club” and “Crack a Bottle.” Dr. Dre also performed with Eminem at the show.

