'Good Morning America' Host George Stephanopoulos Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis

✖

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for the coronavirus. Stephanopoulos, who hosts Good Morning America and This Week, announced his diagnosis Monday on GMA. The news comes more than a week after his wife, comedian Ali Wentworth, announced that she had tested positive.

.@GStephanopoulos says he's tested positive for COVID-19: "I'm one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic. I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great." https://t.co/Qi2CeQPinh pic.twitter.com/n3IM8p09kC — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2020

"I also learned over the weekend that my tests came back positive for COVID as well, which is really no surprise given the fact that I’ve been here for a couple of weeks," Stephanopoulos said. "I'm one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic. I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great."

Stephanopoulos had revealed on Thursday that he and his two children with Wentworth – 14-year-old Harper and 17-year-old Elliott – had been self-isolating at their home in New York as a precaution. He explained that while his wife was quarantined in a separate room in an effort to prevent the spread, he and his children were acting as though they had the virus as well.

"We are basically acting to the outside world as if we have it," he explained. "We are staying inside the house. I am the only one who goes in and out. Somebody does have to take care of her. That’s me. But so far I feel fine and I am not showing any symptoms."

Wentworth had revealed her diagnosis via an April 1 Instagram post. Sharing a photo of herself lying in bed beside the family dog, she explained that she would self-isolate from her family. Her symptoms, she said, included "high fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest."

Later speaking on Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos said that he would take a coronavirus test if he developed symptoms. He added that although trying to maintain a safe distance from his wife, he did "have to get a little bit close sometimes to take her temperature and do the oxygen test and I bring her food." He said that he was "being careful" and "wiping down and wearing gloves," though he said that he had "not been wearing a mask."

Stephanopoulos' diagnosis follows the positive coronavirus diagnosis of ABC New reporter Kaylee Hartung. Hartung tested positive after covering the initial outbreak of the virus in the U.S. in Seattle. It also follows the announcement last week that Good Morning America cameraman Tony Greer had died following a battle with the coronavirus.