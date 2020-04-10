Reese Witherspoon's Clothing Line to Give Teachers Free Dresses in Appreciation During Coronavirus Quarantine

Reese Witherspoon's clothing brand, Draper James, is giving back to teachers amid the coronavirus, announcing on April 2 that teachers are eligible to receive a free dress from the brand. The Draper James [hearts] teachers initiative is giving educators a complimentary dress, and interested teachers were able to apply through April 5. The offer was valid while supplies lasted and the winners were notified on April 7.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, schools around the country have been closed and many students are learning virtually, while others are being homeschooled by their parents. In a statement, Witherspoon explained that she was "encouraged" by the extra miles teachers are going for their students and wanted to do something to support them. "These past few weeks have shown me so much about humanity. I’m an eternal optimist, so I always look for the bright side of things. And I have been so encouraged by the ways people are really showing up for each other. Particularly the teachers," she said, via PEOPLE.

"During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids," Witherspoon continued. "Advocating for the children of the world is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now."

On April 9, Draper James revealed that 250 winners had been chosen to receive a free dress. "We love educators all over the world for what they do everyday, but especially right now," the brand wrote on Instagram. Witherspoon has also been posting plenty of uplifting quarantine content on her own Instagram page, including a list of daily questions including, "What am I grateful for today?" "What beauty am I either creating, cultivating or inviting today?" "How I've been starting my day," Witherspoon wrote.