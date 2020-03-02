Is Meghan Markle Attending the Met Gala 2020?

Now that Meghan Markle will once again face life as a non-royal, she can do non-royal things like drive herself to the airport, go grocery shopping and attend the Met Gala. A report from The Sun claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is on the guest list for this year's annual event, but a different report from Us Weekly finds a source confirming that Markle won't be attending the gala after all.

A source told Us that Markle is "not going" to the annual bash, which will take place on May 4 this year. The Sun had claimed that the duchess was invited alongside Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue. Markle guest-edited British Vogue's September issue in 2019.

"The Met Gala is for the Who’s Who of showbusiness," a source claimed to The Sun. "Naturally Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list, and Edward’s team are excited that the two will go together."

"Meghan is keen to step out occasionally without Harry so that she can establish herself once more in Hollywood," the alleged insider added.

The Met Gala is hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and a selection of co-chairs who this year include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emma Stone, Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière and Meryl Streep, who will be making her first-ever appearance at the event. This year's theme is time itself, titled, "About Time: Fashion and Duration."

"This exhibition will consider the ephemeral nature of fashion, employing flashbacks and fast-forwards to reveal how it can be both linear and cyclical," Max Hollein, director of the Met said of the corresponding exhibit, via The Cut.

Curator Andrew Bolton said that the exhibit will offer a "disruptive" timeline. He added that he was inspired by the 1992 Sally Potter film Orlando, which was based on the Virginia Woolf novel of the same name about a gender-bending poet named Orlando who lives for 300 years. The film starred Tilda Swinton as Orlando and Bolton said he was particularly struck by a scene "in which Tilda Swinton enters the maze in an 18th-century woman’s robe à la française, and as she runs through it, her clothes change to mid-19th-century dress, and she reemerges in 1850s England. That's where the original idea [for the exhibit] came from."

According to Us Weekly's source, we won't get to see Markle offer her sartorial take on this theme, though The Sun reported that the duchess was planning a "glamorous androgynous" look.

Photo Credit: Getty / Daniel Leal-Olivas