Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child Together

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino and his wife, model Daniella Pick, welcomed their first child on Sunday. Their baby boy was born in Pick's home country of Israel. He is the first child for both parents.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child," Tarantino's representative told TMZ. "A baby boy born February 22, 2020."

Pick, 36, welcomed their son at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, reports Pnai Plus magazine.

Tarantino, 56, and Pick married in Los Angeles in November 2018 and announced they were expecting their first child in August 2019. The couple live in Beverly Hills, but Tarantino and Pick recently started renting a Tel Aviv apartment.

In an interview with Yedio Aharonot in January, Tarantino could not hold back his love of living in Tel Aviv.

"Really, my life here [in Israel] is so wonderful," Tarantino said at the time. "I have some short trips [back to the U.S.] planned for the [Oscar] awards ceremony. And of course, we’ll be here for the birth and after."

Tarantino said he is learning Hebrew and has enjoyed being around the people of Israel.

"I love the country and the people are really nice, very nice to me and they seem excited that I’m here," he said.

Tarantino's ninth movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, earned critical acclaim and picked up two Oscars earlier this month, for Brad Pitt's supporting role and for production design. Although Tarantino came home empty handed himself, the Tennessee native does have Oscars for his Django Unchained and Pulp Fiction screenplays.

Taraninto has said he plans to retire from directing after making his 10th movie. Last year, he reiterated that plan in a GQ Australia interview.

"I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road," Tarantino said at the time. "I see myself writing film books and starting to write theatre, so I’ll still be creative. I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies."

Pick is also a singer, and the daughter of Israeli musician Svika Pick. They met when Tarantino visited Israel while promoting Inglorious Basterds, and Pick had a cameo in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Photo credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images