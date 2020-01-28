'Fuller House' Star Jodie Sweetin Flashes Massive Thigh Tattoo During Birthday Beach Vacation

Jodie Sweetin celebrated her birthday in style this year. The Fuller House star brought in her 38th birthday alongside her boyfriend, Mescal Wasilewski at a lush resort in Isla Holbox, Mexico. What caught the eye of fans, however, was that one of the photos she posted to Instagram showed off the massive tattoo on her left thigh.

"Yeah... this doesn’t suck," Sweetin's caption read. "Enjoying my beautiful birthday vacation with my love [ghostfacelito] and soaking up all the sunshine I can on the beach."

"Nice tattoo," wrote one fan. "Don't think I've noticed that before." Another called it "sick graffiti" while a third simply stated that they "wanna see that tattoo!!!"

Not everyone was impressed, however. "Hate seeing horrible tattoos destroying beautiful legs," one user commented. "What a shame. Enjoy your birthday week vacation."

Last month, Sweetin wrote a touching tribute to Cosmo, the dog featured on Netflix's Full House revival. She even referenced Comet, the dog that her character, Stephanie Tanner, had as a child on the original ABC sitcom.

"As you may have heard, our beloved Cosmo has passed away," Sweetin wrote in the caption. "He had gone in for surgery and suffered complications. Our little Cosmo was always such a good boy and our hearts are [broken]. Say hello to Comet for me, buddy."

As Fuller House comes to a close later this year, twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are the only two regular Full House castmembers to not return for the revival. Prior to the show's premiere in 2016, the big question was whether or not the Olsen twins would appear, and how, given the two of them played the infant sister, Michelle Tanner.

Now, with the fifth and final Olsen-less season on the horizon, it turns out that the twins weren't even invited back for the last hurrah. Candace Cameron-Bure, who stars as the now-grown D.J. Tanner told TVLine after production wrapped on the series last month that the show "did not reach out to them."

"It was very clear several seasons ago that they did not want to do it," she added.

The twins have since found considerable success in the fashion industry. They last appeared on-screen together in 2004's New York Minute. In the meantime, some fans have dealt with Michelle's absence from the show in their own ways.

The second half of Fuller House's final season will be released on Netflix sometime this year.