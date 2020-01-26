Khloe Kardashian Shows off Massive Hair Room With '50 Shades of Blonde' Extensions

Talk about wig snatched! Khloe Kardashian recently shared a glimpse into her wild wig room, complete with dozens of blonde hair extensions neatly organized on a shelf. It's no secret that Kardashian, usually sporting a short and sleek bob, will wear extensions for photo shoots and special events, but fans had no idea she had this much in her stylish arsenal.

(Photo: Khloe Kardashian / @khloekardashian)

The 35-year-old single mother took to her Instagam Story on Jan. 23 to share a snapshot of her insane number of wigs, captioning the image: "50 shades of blonde! One of my favorite rooms!"

The insane collection of hair extensions range between lengths and include straight, curly, crimped and wavy locks. Additionally, they also range in a variety of shades from icy blondes to pink hues, to more natural dark blonde locks with a balayage style to highlights. Above the shelf, fans can also see sets of wigs placed atop mannequin heads, including one featuring a sharp black bob, while another featured a bubblegum pink wig.

The Good American co-founder is a known to be a bit of a hair chameleon like her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Last October, Kardashian switched up her look with a dark brunette color she debuted for the new KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection campaign, a collaboration with Kim and sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

View this post on Instagram The OG trio ❥ KKWFragrance.com A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 19, 2019 at 6:19am PST

2019 was an eventful year for Kardashian, who split last February from ex and daughter, True's father, Tristan Thompson following a stunning cheating scandal with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner's then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. The couple's breakup later played out on her E! reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The frank and honest post comes just days after Kardashian got real about overcoming the past in a cryptic Instagram share featuring a number of quotes. "The beautiful thing about life is that you can always change, grow and get better," a quote posted to Kardashian's Instagram Stories read on Dec. 27. "You aren't defined by your past. You aren't your mistakes."

