Watch: Ivanka Trump’s Son Theodore Crawls for the First Time in the White House

Ivanka Trump has had quite a busy week, but the mom of three isn’t done yet!

President Donald Trump’s daughter shared a sweet new video to Instagram Wednesday in which her youngest child, son Theodore, can be seen crawling for the very first time in the White House.

In the clip, Ivanka and her daughter, Arabella, team up to encourage 9-month-old Theodore to move, with the tot finally crawling to his sister as staff works in the background of the dining room.

Ivanka can be heard gasping with excitement as her daughter cheers her brother on.

“There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend — including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House!” Ivanka captioned the clip.

Ivanka and her family moved to Washington, D.C. over the weekend to prepare for her husband, Jared Kushner, to begin the unpaid position of senior advisor to the president.

