Tori Roloff Fires Back at the ‘Perfect Parents’ Mommy Shaming Her

Little People, Big World cast member Tori Roloff has had enough of the mommy shaming by fans on social media.

The 26-year-old mother has experienced her fair share of unsolicited advice from mommy shamers about her 4-month-old son, Jackson all summer long. From fans providing advice about the type of sunscreen he should wear to his safety of lounging in his baby bouncer, Roloff has unfortunately read it all.

But in her latest Instagram Story posted Wednesday, the TLC reality star who is not shy to share images and footage of her family is now firing back at the “perfect parents” and ensuring that just because she is a new mom doesn’t mean she’s unqualified.

The 25-year-old who gave birth to her son Jackson earlier this year, shared video of the infant in his crib via Instagram Stories, alongside the caption, “Literally the best baby ever…just talking in his crib.”

In the next video, Roloff shares footage of Jackson all smiles as she approaches him from his golden slumbers, with a blanket below his chin. While the videos look innocent enough, the next set of Instagram Stories Roloff shared insinuate the first-time mom received some less than friendly comments from fans and followers of the TLC reality series.

In the next Story, Roloff’s message is loud and clear: the Little People, Big World cast member has been receiving a slew of unwelcome comments from parents who challenge her skill as a mother.

“Friends…I love posting about my boys because I love sharing them with you,” she wrote against a pink and purple hued backdrop in the first slide. “But all these ‘perfect’ parents…I know we all have opinions of how we should parents and take care of our kids.”

Bolding the words in the next slide so followers pay close attention, Roloff is not a stranger to mommy shaming. Since the summer, the Oregon native has received comments questioning her skill as a mother, yet been quite subtle about them. That is until now.

“But as mamas we should be building each other. Not tearing each other down,” she wrote, bringing to light the negative comments received when sharing footage of her son, Jackson in his crib. “Only you can know what’s best for your child…”

Roloff shared with fans last week that she could be the recipient of the “bad mom award” after followers gave her some grief about parenting her son, Jackson, after he was not strapped into his lounger.

Roloff told followers and fans that she treats every phase of parenting with the utmost respect, reassuring everyone she has definitely got it down.

“I promise I take all aspects of parenting and safety seriously…But y’all…what I do with my kid may be different than you and that doesn’t make me wrong.”

As the good sport that she is, Roloff concluded her message to the mommy shamers by going back to “our regularly scheduled cuteness,” sharing an image of husband, Zach carrying Jackson over his shoulder.

This past summer, CBS News reported that mommy shaming is on the rise, stating six out of 10 American mothers say they’ve been criticized by others for their parenting skills, adding Roloff in that boat to an infinite degree as she is in the limelight of television stardom.

In an interview with PEOPLE this past spring, Roloff said she absolutely values “Jackson time,” saying when he was born she would nurse most lovingly 11 times a day and was okay with the lack of sleep.

“I’ve learned I can exist on no sleep,” Roloff said in May. “Zach is having a bit of a harder time with that.”