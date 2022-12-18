Tobey Maguire Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 16-Year-Old Daughter Ruby

Tobey Maguire has been making some rare appearances since returning to the spotlight with Spider-Man: No Way Home. This continues with his role in Babylon, giving the actor a chance to share the spotlight with his daughter, Ruby.

The father and daughter hit the red carpet for a rare appearance to celebrate Babylon's premiere on Dec. 15. Maguire shared daughter Ruby, 16, and son Otis, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Meyer.

(Photo: Emma McIntyre)

Maguire is both actor and executive producer on the film, so it's clearly a special little moment for the proud papa or whatever you want to call him. They color coordinated their look to top off the appearance, with Maguire wearing a black tuxedo in classic fashion while his daughter wore a black dress with a red coat and black boots.

Babylon represents Maguire's second screen appearance in around a year, including Spider-Man. His last major film role was in Pawn Sacrifice, playing controversial chess champion Bobby Fischer. Before his Spider-Man return, Maguire was staving off rumors he had retired, explaining his work philosophy as simply as possible to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'll do what I feel called to do," Maguire told the outlet in 2019. "I suspect I'll be excited when I do it. Like, just whenever the calling appears, I guess."

The same attitude was shared when it came to his potential return to the superhero genre after Spider-Man: No Way Home. "I just don't really have an 'I would or wouldn't do' mindset," Maguire said. "I'll just do whatever. ... Whatever it is that comes that I feel called to, that may or may not fit in any kind of box."

Maguire's career has gone through several phases at this point, including his early career alongside Leonardo DiCaprio which sparked their friendship to this day. From there, he appeared in classic films like Pleasantville, The Cider House Rules, Wonder Boys, and eventually Spider-Man in 2002. He'd later star alongside DiCaprio in The Great Gatsby, portraying narrator Nick Carraway to DiCaprio's Gatsby.