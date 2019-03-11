‘The Ranch’ Star Ashton Kutcher Spotted on Rare Public Outing With Children

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took a rare public trip with their kids on Sunday.

The celebrity couple is generally private when it comes to their personal life, but they made an exception this week. In photos published by Closer Weekly, the former That 70s Show co-stars can be seen out in Bel-Air with their kids, 4-year-old Wyatt and 2-year-old Dimitri.

The famous family kept it casual for their Sunday outting. Kunis wore a billowing red sweater with black jeans and sneakers, while Kutcher wore monochrome grey joggers, a grey crewneck and grey sneakers as well. Wyatt matched her parents’ athleisure aesthetic, while Dimitri wore an adorable pair of overalls.

The family fueled up for whatever they were up to on Sunday, walking out of the store with drinks in hand. Even little Dimitri had a cafe cup with a straw poking out, while Wyatt was completely focused on her own drink. The two parents looked grateful for the caffeine boost.

Kunis and Kutcher are known for their uncanny ability to keep their parenting life compartmentalized from their careers. The two have told interviewers that they avoid the celebrity news circuit where they can, though they will gush about the joys of raising children now and again.

Both stars are frequent guests on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the host often coaxes them into light-hearted anecdotes about their home life. They also stop by Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast often, talking about the unique position of raising kids in the public eye.

In a 2017 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kunis even said that her kids do not necessarily know what she and Kutcher do for a living. She explained that, as far as Wyatt is concerned, she gets paid to get her hair and make-up done.

“She kind of thinks that mommy gets hair and makeup done for a living — that’s what I do,” she said. “Because she comes to the hair and makeup trailer, and then she leaves. She saw this billboard of me with the Santa hat and she says, ‘Huh! That’s silly. Why is mommy wearing a Santa hat?’”

“I don’t know how to even explain to her what I do for a living, so I don’t know when she’s going to see any of my movies, because none of them are OK,” she went on. “None of them! I clearly don’t make movies for children, you guys.”