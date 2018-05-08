‘Teen Mom’ Fans Rush to Celebrate Amber Portwood’s New Baby on Social Media

Another Teen Mom baby has made his way into the world, and fans couldn’t be more excited after Teen Mom OG‘s Amber Portwood gave birth to baby boy James Andrew early Tuesday morning.

Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With Andrew Glennon: First Photo https://t.co/K6wkEy3cTn — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 8, 2018

Fans rushed to congratulate Portwood and her boyfriend Andrew Glennon on baby James, who weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Portwood shared the news via social media, sharing a link to an Us Weekly story announcing the birth. “So excited to announce the birth of our son!” she wrote on Instagram beneath a photo of her and Glennon.

“Congratulations on your new baby!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations on your new baby!" one fan wrote on Twitter.

“A big congratulations to mommy, daddy and big sister. Awesome news,” another said.

A great big congratulations, to mommy ,daddy and big sister.

Awesome news — gina wylie (@ginawylie1) May 8, 2018

“Congrats guys!!! May you be blessed with patience and love during this crazy time!” someone else said.

"Congrats guys!!! May you be blessed with patience and love during this crazy time!" someone else said.

“He is beautiful and very alert! Congratulations!” another wrote.

"He is beautiful and very alert! Congratulations!" another wrote.

The MTV personality announced she and boyfriend Glennon were expecting their first child together in November. She also shares 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” the 27-year-old told Us Weekly at the time. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes.”

After the first shock of hearing the news, she told Glennon and “it was nothing but happy thoughts,” adding that the two are “both very happy.”

In November, Portwood revealed that she weaned herself off of her medication for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, which was not safe to take during pregnancy.

“I wanted to see if I was just unhappy because of the things that were going on in my life,” she told Us Weekly. “I needed to see where I was in my head and it’s a beautiful thing because I just feel better. I feel happier and not so depressed.”

“We’re both very happy,” she gushed. “I feel like it’s a new chapter of my life.”

“He’s already thinking about the future,” she added of Glennon.

It’s been years since the mom had a baby in the house, and with the addition of a new family member comes a lot of nerves, she admitted.

“I don’t know what to expect,” she said. “Having a new baby is new likes, new wants, new needs, so it’s very nerve-racking.”