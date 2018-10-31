‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Opens up About ‘Amazing Feeling’ of Carrying ‘Rainbow Baby’ After Miscarriage

Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell has opened up about the “amazing feeling” of carrying her “rainbow baby” after her recent miscarriage.

Taking to Instagram, Lowell posted a graphic that read, “Feeling our little girl more and more…what an amazing feeling!”

In the caption on the post she added hashtags for “Blessed,” “Mom of Girls,” and “Rainbow Baby.”

Many of Lowell’s followers have commented on her post, with the overwhelming majority of them expressing their support for the mom-to-be.

“Congrats I’m so happy for you and how far you have come!! You are such a good role model for everyone out there and no matter what you have done,did or went through and what you will go through,you are still one of the most amazing people I have seen,” one fan wrote. “Really proud of you and wishing you all the best.”

“Caitlyn, I cannot tell you how proud I am of you! Keep your chin up,” someone else commented. “You are the beautiful mom of two absolutely gorgeous baby girls and another on the way!!! Positive Vibes only honey!!! Cannot wait for the your new arrival to come!!”

Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra have both been very candid about what they went through when she miscarried last year, with Baltierra recently saying that “it was very emotionally intense for” him.

“My first initial reaction was to help Cate,” he went on to say in an interview. “I ran to her, held her. We cried. We just held each other for probably two hours and cried. That was our way of kind of letting go and accepting reality for what it is.”

Following her miscarriage, Lowell admitted herself into a mental health facility so that she could get treatment for her emotional issues. This left Baltierra to care for their daughter Nova alone.

“I was breaking down every single day driving to drop Nova to school,” he confessed. “I was taking Nova to school and just crying every single day. I’m assuming a lot of women do the same thing. It’s just not really talked about a lot with men.”

Eventually, the couple overcame their struggles and are now happily awaiting the arrival of their new baby girl.