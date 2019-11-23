‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Shows Daughter Ensley and Son Kaiser Playing Together Amid David Eason Split

Jenelle Evans has not posted on her own Instagram account since she announced on Halloween that she’s leaving her husband, David Eason. But she has been active on the Instagram page she runs for her daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason. On Saturday, she shared a new post that features Ensley playing with her older brother, Kaiser.

She posted two photos of the kids with the caption “My Bubba” with a kiss emoji and a blushing emoji. Ensley is on a bouncy toy with Kaiser sitting on the floor next to her. In the first image, they’re both smiling at the camera, and in the second shot she appears to be kissing her brother’s head.

It’s the first post Evans has made of her kids since Nov. 14 when she posted a video of Ensley as a cat using a SnapChat filter. The last time she shared a photo on Ensley’s account that included her father, Eason, was back on August 9.

The post comes amid a report that Eason is furious with Evans for leaving him completely broke via the separation. “David has been complaining that Jenelle left him with no money,” a source told Radar Online. “He claims he never abused her.”

A couple days ago, Eason took to his Facebook page to claim he never actually loved Evans. “Glad [you] people think I am taking this so hard. Just so [you] all know I am so very much happier and so is Maryssa! Finally peaceful!” he wrote. “I’m not heart broken. I’ve realized I wasn’t in love and there are much better people out there for me.”

Evans released a statement on social media when she announced she was leaving Eason on Oct. 31.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she wrote. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”