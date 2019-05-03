Royal Baby Bookmakers ‘Convinced’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Already Welcomed Their Child

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already welcomed their first child, according to bookies, who are now “convinced” that baby Sussex has already arrived.

As royal baby watch remains on high alert, and as many false alarms continue to spring up, bookmaker Paddy Power has suspended all bets on the due date after a surge of wagers on Thursday, May 2 “convinced” them that Markle has already given birth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve suspended betting on which day Harry and Meghan’s baby will arrive following a huge increase in wagers this evening, which indicate to us that someone knows something – and perhaps the child is already born,” a company spokesman told The Sun.

“That, combined with the rumors and speculation, has us convinced that the royal arrival has already happened, and if the betting is anything to go by, it’s almost certainly a baby girl,” they added.

Adding further evidence to the theory is the Royal Family’s schedules, as currently nearly each member of the Royal Family has an engagement scheduled for next week, including international travels, which is peculiar timing given that they are supposed to be awaiting the arrival the newest royal.

On Wednesday, May 8 and Thursday, May 9, Prince Harry will pay a visit to the Netherlands that will see him undertaking an official engagement in Amsterdam before traveling to The Hague, where he will launch the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be traveling to Germany on May 7 for a three-day tour, and Queen Elizabeth, who is to be the first alerted of baby Sussex’s arrival, is scheduled to make appearances on May 3 and Tuesday, May 7.

Despite the heavily backed theory, Buckingham Palace and royal sources have continuously denied the reports, stating that the royal baby “hasn’t been born yet,” and that Markle has “categorically not given birth.”

However, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in April their intentions to keep details of the birth private, many have speculated that they would wait to announce the birth of their first child. Doing so would mark a major break from royal tradition, which unofficially dictates that an official announcement is to be made shortly after the Royal Family is informed of the birth, which is then followed by a posting on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace with details including the little one’s name and exact time of birth.