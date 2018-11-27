Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Sends ‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Into a Pregnancy-Fueled Spiral With Jen Harley Baby Bump Reveal

Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro baffled fans this week when he and his girlfriend, Jen Harley posted baby bump photos suggesting she was pregnant again.

Harley and Magro have been in the headlines non-stop this year, and usually not for good news. The couple has fought, made up and had each other arrested, among other things, all in the same year that their daughter was born. That made fans nervous when they posted on Instagram this week as if they were having a second child.

Thankfully, they are not.

Both Magro and Harley posted on Instagram on Monday, apparently unveiling Harley’s baby bump.

“Baby Bump Pics!” Harley wrote alongside a photo of herself, Magro and her son from a previous relationship. The picture showed them bundled up for winter, yet some fans knew right away that this is an old photo.

Ronnie posted a picture of Harley at home, wearing sweatpants and a sports bra and baring her baby bump in a mirror selfie. He captioned the photo with his girlfriend’s name and a pregnant woman emoji, making it no clearer whether the pictures are recent.

Both stars included links to a Celeb Buzz article that did not have many more answers in the first few slides. It showed Harley with a baby bump, yet did not specify whether the photos were new or not. It also raised speculation that the two might be engaged, given that Harley was recently spotted with a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Finally, the article confirmed that Harley and Magro are not expecting another child, nor are they engaged. The long fake-out merely revealed new pictures of Harley from her last pregnancy.

The article did suggest that Harley and Magro might be on better terms, however. An insider reportedly told the publication that things were going well for the troubled couple on their last major outing, at Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding.

“Jen was great to be around, finally,” they said. “It may have been because she had her daughter with her, but she and Ronnie acted very in love the entire time, constantly smiling and holding hands and acting like a family unit!”

The source even claimed that Magro’s co-stars, who have been weary of Harley on and off the air, warmed up to her at the event.

“Even Ronnie’s Jersey Shore cast members let him know how much they enjoyed having Jen there,” the insider said. “They love seeing Ronnie happy.”

However his friends feel, Magro’s fans may not be up to forgiving Harley or endorsing their relationship. The model has left some grisly marks on Magro in the course of their fights, including road rash when she dragged him behind her car and, more recently, a nasty black eye.

Of course, Magro is no saint either. One of the most recent episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation appeared to show him cheating on Harley while she was at home with their daughter.

Only time will tell what the future holds for these two. For now, anyway, things seem to be improving.