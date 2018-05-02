Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Shares First Photo of Their Daughter Ariana

Meet Ariana Sky! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley, shared the first photo of their daughter just days after their relationship blew up on social media.

“Baby girl is 1 month old today !” Harley captioned an Instagram picture of Ariana with a pink cat ears filter on Wednesday. “Having a daughter is such an amazing feeling, changes your whole out look on life and how you want to be as a person, I love this girl more than anything and just want to be the best mom I can be to her.”

The now-mom-of-two added a heart emoji and the hashtags “#mylovemylifemyeverything#mamasgirl #angelbaby #1monthold#arianasky.”

An insider confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday that the Jersey Shore star and Harley had split after trading barbs, and possibly blows, on Instagram.

“Ronnie and Jen are definitely done and he’s telling his friends that he’s single,” the insider explained.

The drama between the estranged couple, who announced the birth of Ariana on April 3, started on Sunday, when the MTV star wrote on his Instagram Story, “Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter. Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving.”

Harley fought back by accusing her baby daddy of being on drugs. “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

The couple went back and forth with accusations of cheating, and even appeared to get into a physical fight on Instagram Live at one point. Magro-Ortiz apologized for his behavior later that same day.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans. This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my No. 1 priority,” the MTV star said on Instagram Stories.

Harley broke her silence for the first time after their split on Tuesday, writing “My heart hurts” on her Instagram Story.

Ortiz-Magro came close to, or just crossed the line, with another woman he brought home from the club during the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reboot in last week’s episode, with the promise of baby mama drama teased in this week’s.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jen Harley