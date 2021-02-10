Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly 'Trying' for Baby No. 4

✖

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly trying for baby number four! After being a little hesitant to try again through the pandemic, Middleton is allegedly ready to try as there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel. A source told Us Weekly that having four children was always Middleton's plan, although that thought was a little overwhelming for William throughout the years.

"Having four children was always part of Kate's plan," the insider said. "She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to start trying again."

The Duchess, 39, already shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with her 38-year-old husband. As she prepares for another one by eating a "nutrient-rich diet to prepare her body," the couple has reportedly already relayed their news to Queen Elizabeth II who is "overjoyed," but also hesitant for the couple. The queen is said to feel a little worried that they're adding more to their plate than they can handle since Middleton prefers to be hands-on with her children instead of hiring more help. "She adores her great-grandchildren. She's slightly concerned that the Cambridges are biting off more than they can chew, especially as Kate isn't planning to employ another nanny [because she wants to be hands-on] but as long as they're happy, she's happy."

Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews announced they were expecting their second child together in December. Considering how close the sisters are, Middleton wants her daughter Charlotte to have a sister to look out for and confide in the same way she and Pippa were. While Middleton has dreamed of having four children, she apparently had to do some convincing for William to hop on board.

"It took a while for Kate to convince William, though," the source explained. "He said that three children is more than enough. The thought of having four made him feel overwhelmed. [...] But Kate's desire to have another child has inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he's on the same page and is excited about the future."