Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal Royal Baby for First Time in New Video

Just two days after welcoming their first child together, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared the first photo of baby Sussex — the newest addition to the British Royal Family.

Royal fans got their first peek at the littlest royal via video shared by Royal Family reporter Chris Ship.

In the video, Markle can be heard gushing over Harry and their baby boy, “I have the two best guys in the world.”

The couple had welcomed the little one on Monday, May 6 at 5:26 a.m. London time. Baby Sussex’s birth came just days after Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 93rd birthday on April 21, which had initially topped betting odds as the most likely due date.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the official statement shared to the Sussex’s Instagram account read.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” it concluded.

While the royal baby is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first, they join older cousins Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

While Harry and Markle had announced with a statement released by Kensington Palace in October that they were expecting their first child together, they revealed in April that they would be making an effort to keep details of the birth private.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” a statement from the palace read. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

The new royal baby is the seventh in line to the British throne, falling behind grandpa Prince Charles, who is currently first in line, as well as Prince William and his three children with Kate Middleton – George is third in line, Charlotte fourth, and Louis fifth. Baby Sussex also falls behind new dad Prince Harry, who is currently sixth in line, though the birth of another Cambridge baby would push both of their positions further down.

Thanks to the Succession of the Crown Act, passed by the U.K. Parliament in 2013 and having gone into effect in 2015, it was known well before the newest royal was born that regardless of their gender, baby Sussex would not lose their position in the line of succession by a future brother.

Prior to that Act’s passing, a female heir to the throne would have been pushed further down the line of succession in the case of a male heir being born.