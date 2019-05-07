Prince Harry Breaks Silence on Birth of Baby Boy

Prince Harry spoke out about the birth of the royal baby and being a new dad just hours after wife Meghan Markle birthed the baby boy.

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined,” he said, according to the Mirror. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled. We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

The new dad added that his child is a “very healthy baby boy” and that he and Markle will announce the little one’s name in two days’ time, as the couple is “still thinking about names.”

The Duke of Sussex’s proud words came just minutes after he and Markle confirmed via their official Instagram account, [Sussex Royal], that they had welcomed a son.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the statement read. “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

A further announcement from Buckingham Palace revealed that baby Sussex had been born at 5:26 a.m. local time.

The announcement, which followed shortly after it was revealed that the Duchess was in labor, marked a break away from the traditional announcement made with previous royal births, as it is typical for town crier Tony Appleton to yell from the streets that a new royal has arrived. That announcement is typically followed by an official announcement from Buckingham Palace and an official announcement posted with the full details on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

It is expected that those more traditional announcements will follow shortly, as will photos of the newest addition to the royal family, as the Duke and Duchess have opted to forgo the typical photocall outside of the hospital. Fans can expect their first glimpse of the little prince on the proud parents’ Instagram.

The newest royal’s arrival marks a shift in the official line of succession, as baby Sussex now sits seventh in line to the throne. Currently, his grandpa, Prince Charles, uncle Prince William, and cousins Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, as well as Harry are before him in line.